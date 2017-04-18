Deschutes Brewery to open pub in down...

Deschutes Brewery to open pub in downtown Roanoke

The Oregon-based brewer has leased the 4,700-square-foot space at 315 Market St., at the corner of Market Street and Church Avenue across from the new Hampton Inn and Suites, according to Poe and Cronk Real Estate Group, which handled the lease.

