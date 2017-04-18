Citing lack of evidence, judge throws...

Citing lack of evidence, judge throws out murder charge in fatal Roanoke shooting

A second-degree murder charge against a Roanoke man was dismissed by a judge Thursday after a witness refused to testify.

