Body found after Roanoke apartment fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the fire across the street from Patrick Henry High School at 1:54 p.m., and a body was found inside the building, Chief David Hoback said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security
|Wed
|Happy now
|1
|Stop Theft
|Apr 4
|bro daddy
|1
|Infertility help
|Apr 4
|LIlly Compton
|4
|Virginia Tech and tuition
|Apr 4
|Bert
|1
|Warner
|Apr 3
|Bert
|1
|MS ------13 Roanoke
|Apr 1
|Deputy Dog
|1
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC