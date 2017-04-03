Body found after Roanoke apartment fire

Body found after Roanoke apartment fire

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the fire across the street from Patrick Henry High School at 1:54 p.m., and a body was found inside the building, Chief David Hoback said.

