Bank of the James Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. , the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving the greater Lynchburg area , and the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Roanoke, Virginia markets, today announced unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $760,000 or $0.17 per diluted share compared with $887,000 or $0.20 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

