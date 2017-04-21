Bank of the James Announces First Qua...

Bank of the James Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. , the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving the greater Lynchburg area , and the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Roanoke, Virginia markets, today announced unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $760,000 or $0.17 per diluted share compared with $887,000 or $0.20 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi my name is Jessica Sat Feminist Queen 1
When Travelling Sat Retired crew member 1
Timothy Duncan Fri Catching twenty two 7
Roanoke, Virginia Apr 21 Tom 4
Avoid home invasion/robbery Apr 21 Tom 1
commentary Andrew Wheeler of Roanoke Apr 21 james 1
Nikki Lee Hooper Apr 20 Just saying 5
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Roanoke County was issued at April 23 at 9:59PM EDT

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC