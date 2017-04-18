As temperatures rise, so does anticipation of robberies in Roanoke
Apurva Shukla thought it was just a neighborhood kid outside the door of his store on Liberty Road late one night in December, so he unlocked the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi my name is Jessica
|19 hr
|Feminist Queen
|1
|When Travelling
|Sat
|Retired crew member
|1
|Timothy Duncan
|Fri
|Catching twenty two
|7
|Roanoke, Virginia
|Fri
|Tom
|4
|Avoid home invasion/robbery
|Fri
|Tom
|1
|commentary Andrew Wheeler of Roanoke
|Fri
|james
|1
|Nikki Lee Hooper
|Thu
|Just saying
|5
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC