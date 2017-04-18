Art gallery coming to Boones Mill

Art gallery coming to Boones Mill

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Franklin News-Post

Artist David Rakes is in the process of opening the Inkular Gallery next month on U.S. 220. He said he'd initially looked for a space to lease in Roanoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Timothy Duncan 3 hr Tom 6
Roanoke, Virginia 3 hr Tom 4
Avoid home invasion/robbery 3 hr Tom 1
commentary Andrew Wheeler of Roanoke 6 hr james 1
Nikki Lee Hooper 16 hr Just saying 5
Asheville Or Roanoke? (Oct '10) Wed Denise 11
My wife likes Roanoke Tue Bill 3
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC