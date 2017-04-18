Art gallery coming to Boones Mill
Artist David Rakes is in the process of opening the Inkular Gallery next month on U.S. 220. He said he'd initially looked for a space to lease in Roanoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Timothy Duncan
|3 hr
|Tom
|6
|Roanoke, Virginia
|3 hr
|Tom
|4
|Avoid home invasion/robbery
|3 hr
|Tom
|1
|commentary Andrew Wheeler of Roanoke
|6 hr
|james
|1
|Nikki Lee Hooper
|16 hr
|Just saying
|5
|Asheville Or Roanoke? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Denise
|11
|My wife likes Roanoke
|Tue
|Bill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC