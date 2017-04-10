AP's Abernathy given lifetime achievement award in Virginia
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017, photo provided by the Virginia Press Association, Dorothy Abernathy, longtime Virginia bureau chief for The Associated Press, speaks after receiving the Virginia Press Association's Lifetime Achievement Award for exceptional contributions to the newspaper industry in Richmond, Va. Abernathy was honored Saturday at the association's annual conference.
