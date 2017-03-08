Virginia woman succumbs to injuries
Vickie Jeanette Valentino, 54, of Roanoke, Va., died Thursday night at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, according to Trooper E.C. Underwood with the N.C. Highway Patrol. Valentino was operating a 1994 Harley-Davidson Sportster on I-73 South, just south of N.C. 24-27 near Biscoe, on March 8 when a 2016 Subaru Outback driven by Calvin Neil Anderson, 50, of Brandywine, Md., rear-ended her motorcycle.
