Virginia murder suspect arrested in N.J. after traffic stop, cops say

FLORENCE -- A 20-year-old man wanted for murder in Roanoke,Virginia, was captured in Florence Monday after he fled a car pulled over by police. Markeith O'Shea Bryson Jr., of Roanoke, faces a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 18 death of Michael Lee Nance, 28. Nance was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and police believe drugs were a factor in the shooting, according to The Roanoke Times .

