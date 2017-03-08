Virginia man killed in I-64 crash Thursday, March 9A Virginia man has ...

Virginia man killed in I-64 crash Thu...

A Virginia man has been killed in a crash on I-64 in Dubois County.

Police say 34-year-old Brandon Taylor of Roanoke, VA was a passenger in a vehicle struck by a wrong-way driver. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Ferdinand exit.

