Virginia man killed in I-64 crash Thursday, March 9A Virginia man has ...
Police say 34-year-old Brandon Taylor of Roanoke, VA was a passenger in a vehicle struck by a wrong-way driver. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Ferdinand exit.
