Vance: Don't let Roanoke lose its soul

Vance: Don't let Roanoke lose its soul

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

H. Augusta Vance Vance is a Roanoke native, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and Duke University, a mother of five, a nature lover, and an avid walker near the Murray Run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost faith in congress 7 hr Hoss Cartwright 1
Watch your Muslim neighbors 22 hr Wilbur 1
You cry about health care Thu Harold Gilman 1
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Thu Harold Gilman 4
Adult video store (Mar '12) Wed Denny 25
Looking for Bobby Taylor Mar 19 Just Sayin 2
Black lives matter? Mar 19 Your friend Bert 5
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC