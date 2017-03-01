Roanoke police identify 16-year-old g...

Roanoke police identify 16-year-old girl killed in wreck Friday night

A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a minivan she was riding in was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at a Roanoke intersection.

