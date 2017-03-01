Roanoke mayor urges federal leaders t...

Roanoke mayor urges federal leaders to include broadband in infrastructure plan

Roanoke's newly elected Mayor Sherman Lea praised the city's recent economic victories and the teamwork that created them during his first state of the city address in September, but added: "There is much to celebrate, but there are areas where we must stay focused on and continue to address in order to ensure our success."

