Red wine compound found to slow down neural aging in mice
New research suggests that a compound commonly found in red wine and some fruits may protect our neurons against the unwanted effects of aging. In fact, the study suggests that the benefits may be equivalent to those of dieting and exercising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are our representatives siblings involved in cr...
|1 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|1
|Roanoke Paper
|5 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|3
|Talecris Plasma
|5 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|5
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Mar 4
|Joe King
|22
|David Carter of Roanoke
|Mar 3
|Unkle Tom
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Mar 2
|Adam
|40
|Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead
|Mar 2
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC