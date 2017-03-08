Red wine compound found to slow down ...

Red wine compound found to slow down neural aging in mice

New research suggests that a compound commonly found in red wine and some fruits may protect our neurons against the unwanted effects of aging. In fact, the study suggests that the benefits may be equivalent to those of dieting and exercising.

