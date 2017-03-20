Police: Man claims bomb in trunk at White House checkpoint
A man who drove to a security checkpoint near the White House in a stolen car and was arrested after stating "there's a bomb in the trunk," later told authorities that the object in the trunk was an asteroid and that he communicates telepathically with the president. According to a court document filed Monday, 29-year-old Sean Patrick Keoughan of Roanoke, Virginia, approached the checkpoint at 10 p.m. Saturday and said he had a meeting with President Donald Trump.
