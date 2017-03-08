Police engaged in standoff off Williamson Road in northwest Roanoke
Part of a street has been blocked off while city officers and SWAT team members engage in a standoff off Williamson Road in northwest Roanoke, according to a police official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|12 hr
|Disgusted
|7
|Are our representatives siblings involved in cr...
|19 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|1
|Roanoke Paper
|23 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|3
|Talecris Plasma
|23 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|5
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Mar 4
|Joe King
|22
|David Carter of Roanoke
|Mar 3
|Unkle Tom
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Mar 2
|Adam
|40
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC