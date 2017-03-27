Police chase out of Vinton ends in Be...

Police chase out of Vinton ends in Bedford County after collision with state police

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A multi-jurisdictional police chase that started in Vinton ended in Bedford County Wednesday night when the car being chased crashed into a state police car, according to Vinton police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Waid a rambler from Fincastle Tue Private Joe Budrow 1
Lost faith in congress Mar 24 Hoss Cartwright 1
Watch your Muslim neighbors Mar 23 Wilbur 1
You cry about health care Mar 23 Harold Gilman 1
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Mar 23 Harold Gilman 4
Adult video store (Mar '12) Mar 22 Denny 25
Looking for Bobby Taylor Mar 19 Just Sayin 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC