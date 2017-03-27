Police chase out of Vinton ends in Bedford County after collision with state police
A multi-jurisdictional police chase that started in Vinton ended in Bedford County Wednesday night when the car being chased crashed into a state police car, according to Vinton police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Waid a rambler from Fincastle
|Tue
|Private Joe Budrow
|1
|Lost faith in congress
|Mar 24
|Hoss Cartwright
|1
|Watch your Muslim neighbors
|Mar 23
|Wilbur
|1
|You cry about health care
|Mar 23
|Harold Gilman
|1
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Mar 23
|Harold Gilman
|4
|Adult video store (Mar '12)
|Mar 22
|Denny
|25
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Mar 19
|Just Sayin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC