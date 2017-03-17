PERMIAS Penn State Presents Annual In...

PERMIAS Penn State Presents Annual Indonesian Cultural Night 2017 In Alumni Hall

Friday Mar 17

PERMIAS Penn State, the Indonesian Student Association at Penn State, is presenting its annual gala event inside of the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall entitled "Indonesian Cultural Night 2017. On Sunday from 6 to 10:30 p.m, Students can pay $7 while staff and faculty are required to pay $9 for a chance to be immersed into the story of the Indonesian Tigress: Cut Nyak Dhien.

Roanoke, VA

