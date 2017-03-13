New device in development could help ...

New device in development could help Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Researchers in Roanoke, Virginia are developing a new high-tech sensory bracelet to help patients with Alzheimer's or other related diseases. Martha Anderson is a clinical team member at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video store (Mar '12) 7 hr cocksucker4u 24
Looking for Bobby Taylor 12 hr Just Sayin 2
Black lives matter? 15 hr Your friend Bert 5
what has happened? No black problems/no police... 15 hr Your friend Bert 3
Coyote round up-------- Sat Agnetta Folkskog 4
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Sat Bert 9
Roanoke how's it working? Sat Bert 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC