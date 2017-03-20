new DC regiona s JC Penney stores escape round of closures

No stores in the D.C. region were included on a list of almost 140 stores that J.C. Penney plans to close as part of its turnaround plan. The closest stores to D.C. that will close are in Easton, Maryland; Roanoke, Virginia; and in Christiansburg, Virginia, south of Roanoke, according to the list released by J.C. Penney.

