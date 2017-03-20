new DC regiona s JC Penney stores escape round of closures
No stores in the D.C. region were included on a list of almost 140 stores that J.C. Penney plans to close as part of its turnaround plan. The closest stores to D.C. that will close are in Easton, Maryland; Roanoke, Virginia; and in Christiansburg, Virginia, south of Roanoke, according to the list released by J.C. Penney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult video store (Mar '12)
|Sun
|cocksucker4u
|24
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Sun
|Just Sayin
|2
|Black lives matter?
|Sun
|Your friend Bert
|5
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Sun
|Your friend Bert
|3
|Coyote round up--------
|Sat
|Agnetta Folkskog
|4
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Sat
|Bert
|9
|Roanoke how's it working?
|Sat
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC