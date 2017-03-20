new DC regiona s JC Penney stores esc...

new DC regiona s JC Penney stores escape round of closures

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

No stores in the D.C. region were included on a list of almost 140 stores that J.C. Penney plans to close as part of its turnaround plan. The closest stores to D.C. that will close are in Easton, Maryland; Roanoke, Virginia; and in Christiansburg, Virginia, south of Roanoke, according to the list released by J.C. Penney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video store (Mar '12) Sun cocksucker4u 24
Looking for Bobby Taylor Sun Just Sayin 2
Black lives matter? Sun Your friend Bert 5
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Sun Your friend Bert 3
Coyote round up-------- Sat Agnetta Folkskog 4
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Sat Bert 9
Roanoke how's it working? Sat Bert 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC