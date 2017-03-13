Man claiming bomb was in car arrested at White House
A man drove up to a White House check point shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and told a Secret Service officer that "there's a bomb in the trunk," authorities said. As he was being pulled to the ground by a uniformed Secret Service officer, the man allegedly said, according to a D.C. police report, "this is a test."
