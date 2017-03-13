Man claiming bomb was in car arrested...

Man claiming bomb was in car arrested at White House

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A man drove up to a White House check point shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and told a Secret Service officer that "there's a bomb in the trunk," authorities said. As he was being pulled to the ground by a uniformed Secret Service officer, the man allegedly said, according to a D.C. police report, "this is a test."

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video store (Mar '12) 19 hr cocksucker4u 24
Looking for Bobby Taylor Sun Just Sayin 2
Black lives matter? Sun Your friend Bert 5
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Sun Your friend Bert 3
Coyote round up-------- Sat Agnetta Folkskog 4
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Sat Bert 9
Roanoke how's it working? Sat Bert 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC