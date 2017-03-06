Man accused of robbing Roanoke banks ...

Man accused of robbing Roanoke banks faces numerous new charges

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Two dozen new criminal charges have been brought against the Salem man who was accused last month of committing a set of Roanoke bank robberies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe King Danville Virginia Mar 4 Joe King 22
David Carter of Roanoke Mar 3 Unkle Tom 1
Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09) Mar 2 Adam 40
Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead Mar 2 Concerned Citizen 1
Roanoke Paper Feb 27 Julius Polomeric 1
Sal Alinski Feb 24 Jeremiah Guzman 4
Roanokes illegal aliens Feb 24 Jeremiah Guzman 3
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC