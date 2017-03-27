Land O'Lakes To Build New Animal Feed...

Land O'Lakes To Build New Animal Feed Manufacturing Facility In Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

LAND O'LAKES TO BUILD NEW ANIMAL FEED MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VIRGINIA Mar. 28, 2017 Source: Land O'Lakes news release Land O'Lakes, Inc. announced today that it will build a state-of-the-art animal feed manufacturing facility in Roanoke, Virginia, with plans to open the facility in December 2018. "The southeast region is the single biggest growth opportunity for our Purina animal nutrition business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost faith in congress Mar 24 Hoss Cartwright 1
Watch your Muslim neighbors Mar 23 Wilbur 1
You cry about health care Mar 23 Harold Gilman 1
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Mar 23 Harold Gilman 4
Adult video store (Mar '12) Mar 22 Denny 25
Looking for Bobby Taylor Mar 19 Just Sayin 2
Black lives matter? Mar 19 Your friend Bert 5
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC