FreightCar letter describes job cuts, 'halt' to production

Friday Mar 31

FreightCar said Wednesday that due to deteriorating business conditions, it intends to lay off 166 workers on April 24 and 198, the "balance" of its Roanoke workforce, on May 28. The company's plans were conveyed in an email to Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who shared the news with local media.

