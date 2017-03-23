Franklin County Man pleads guilty in shooting death of toddler son
Jeremiah Neiderhiser, right, is asked by Judge Stacey Moreau if he has discussed and understood all of his charges with his attorneys at his plea hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court Thursday morning, Mar. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost faith in congress
|Mar 24
|Hoss Cartwright
|1
|Watch your Muslim neighbors
|Mar 23
|Wilbur
|1
|You cry about health care
|Mar 23
|Harold Gilman
|1
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Mar 23
|Harold Gilman
|4
|Adult video store (Mar '12)
|Mar 22
|Denny
|25
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Mar 19
|Just Sayin
|2
|Black lives matter?
|Mar 19
|Your friend Bert
|5
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC