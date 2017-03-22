Ex-deputy to challenge Roanoke sheriff
William Billingsley, 60, is running as an independent against incumbent Sheriff Tim Allen, a Democrat, who will seek re-election , as well as a Roanoke County police officer seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff.
