Ex-deputy to challenge Roanoke sheriff

Ex-deputy to challenge Roanoke sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

William Billingsley, 60, is running as an independent against incumbent Sheriff Tim Allen, a Democrat, who will seek re-election , as well as a Roanoke County police officer seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video store (Mar '12) 10 hr Denny 25
Looking for Bobby Taylor Mar 19 Just Sayin 2
Black lives matter? Mar 19 Your friend Bert 5
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Mar 19 Your friend Bert 3
Coyote round up-------- Mar 18 Agnetta Folkskog 4
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Mar 18 Bert 9
Roanoke how's it working? Mar 18 Bert 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC