DSW, Michaels to open in old Haverty's building in Roanoke
After about five years of vacancy, the former Haverty's furniture store building near Valley View Mall in Roanoke soon will be occupied and given a major facelift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult video store (Mar '12)
|Sun
|cocksucker4u
|24
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Sun
|Just Sayin
|2
|Black lives matter?
|Sun
|Your friend Bert
|5
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Sun
|Your friend Bert
|3
|Coyote round up--------
|Mar 18
|Agnetta Folkskog
|4
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Mar 18
|Bert
|9
|Roanoke how's it working?
|Mar 18
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC