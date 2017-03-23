'Don't count us out': Historical society's museum changes may signal opportunity
Marshall Cofer, of Triple F Farm in Bedford, who owns the Percherons that pulled the 1900s buggy through town for its transfer from the History Museum at Center in the Square to the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Norfolk Avenue, carries a cane carved into a horse's head given to him by his former partner in the horse industry, Dr. William ... (more)
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost faith in congress
|Mar 24
|Hoss Cartwright
|1
|Watch your Muslim neighbors
|Mar 23
|Wilbur
|1
|You cry about health care
|Mar 23
|Harold Gilman
|1
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Mar 23
|Harold Gilman
|4
|Adult video store (Mar '12)
|Mar 22
|Denny
|25
|Looking for Bobby Taylor
|Mar 19
|Just Sayin
|2
|Black lives matter?
|Mar 19
|Your friend Bert
|5
