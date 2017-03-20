2 people taken to hospital for carbon...

2 people taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure in Roanoke

Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury said firefighters were called to the Southview Condominiums in the 3500 block of Peters Creek Road shortly before noon Monday after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the building.

