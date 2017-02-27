Woman arrested, overdosed on heroin with her baby in car
Mother who overdosed on heroin and was found unconscious in her car while her infant cried in the backseat is charged with felony child neglect A mother was charged with child abuse after being discovered passed out in a car from a heroin overdose with her screaming infant in the back seat. April Maxwell, 29, was arrested with two others in her vehicle who were also overdosed at the 2300 block of Orange Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia.
