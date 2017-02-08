Virginia House passes pared back broadband bill
Del. Kathy Byron's hotly contested broadband bill, twice-revised and whittled down, passed Virginia's House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 2108 sailed through the House in a 72-24 vote with one abstention.
