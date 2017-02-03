Tysons Partnership names new president

Tysons Partnership names new president

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fairfax Times

On Feb. 2, Tysons Partnership announced the selection of David Diaz as the organization's new President and Executive Director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09) 7 hr Billy 17
Roanokes imigrants 7 hr Billy 3
Steak N Shake Thu Doctor Feelgood 3
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Feb 2 Sylvia 6
Infertility help Feb 2 Sylvia 2
Amy Copenhaver & Joseph Whorley Jan 30 KnowOfHim 1
Opinion poll 30 Jan 2017 Jan 30 Julia 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC