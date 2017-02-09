Two men taken to hospital after one s...

Two men taken to hospital after one shot, another beaten in northwest Roanoke

Two men were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning after one man was shot and another assaulted inside a northwest Roanoke residence, according to a Roanoke police official.

