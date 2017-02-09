Two men taken to hospital after one shot, another beaten in northwest Roanoke
Two men were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning after one man was shot and another assaulted inside a northwest Roanoke residence, according to a Roanoke police official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wytheville, Va.
|15 hr
|Martha
|1
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Tue
|Karim salemohammed
|20
|LGBTQ folk
|Tue
|Denny
|1
|Crime rate is up in Roanoke
|Feb 7
|Roanoke sucks
|2
|Steak N Shake
|Feb 7
|Lester Budrow
|6
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Feb 6
|Jeffery Cook
|1
|To Nora Elliot of Radford
|Feb 6
|Home working
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC