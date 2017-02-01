South Boston asked to join online sal...

South Boston asked to join online sales tax push

South Boston Town Council will consider whether to join a local government push for Congress to reintroduce the Marketplace Fairness Act, which is designed to level the playing field between local retailers and online competitors which are not subject to local sales taxes. The issue came up before the Current Issues Committee of Town Council at a meeting Monday night.

