South Boston asked to join online sales tax push
South Boston Town Council will consider whether to join a local government push for Congress to reintroduce the Marketplace Fairness Act, which is designed to level the playing field between local retailers and online competitors which are not subject to local sales taxes. The issue came up before the Current Issues Committee of Town Council at a meeting Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|1 hr
|Sylvia
|6
|Roanokes imigrants
|1 hr
|Sylvia
|2
|Infertility help
|1 hr
|Sylvia
|2
|Steak N Shake
|2 hr
|Virginia Lindsey
|2
|Amy Copenhaver & Joseph Whorley
|Mon
|KnowOfHim
|1
|Opinion poll 30 Jan 2017
|Jan 30
|Julia
|1
|Caves Springs Little League is no more than a t...
|Jan 28
|Sickofit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC