Sex offender charged with not registering

A man was booked into New River Valley Regional Jail Tuesday on at least his third charge of failing to register as a sex offender. According to jail records, Bobby Nelson Collins was arrested on a detainer from Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

