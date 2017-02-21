Sex offender charged with not registering
A man was booked into New River Valley Regional Jail Tuesday on at least his third charge of failing to register as a sex offender. According to jail records, Bobby Nelson Collins was arrested on a detainer from Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanoke Paper
|1 hr
|Julius Polomeric
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Agnetta Folkskog
|37
|Sal Alinski
|Fri
|Jeremiah Guzman
|4
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Feb 24
|Jeremiah Guzman
|3
|Talecris Plasma
|Feb 24
|Agnetta Folkskog
|4
|Afghan herion
|Feb 24
|Agnetta Folkskog
|1
|Bowers right again
|Feb 22
|Agnetta Folkskog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC