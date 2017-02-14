Self-Storage Facility With Delivery C...

Self-Storage Facility With Delivery Center Proposed for Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke, Va., Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a self-storage project at 1001 Williamson Road S.E. on Monday despite opposition from some community members. Developer Jim Cherney intends to replace the vacated Shepherds Auto Supply building with a three-story facility that would feature an overnight-delivery center on the first floor, according to the source.

