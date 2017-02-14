Self-Storage Facility With Delivery Center Proposed for Roanoke, VA
The Roanoke, Va., Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a self-storage project at 1001 Williamson Road S.E. on Monday despite opposition from some community members. Developer Jim Cherney intends to replace the vacated Shepherds Auto Supply building with a three-story facility that would feature an overnight-delivery center on the first floor, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steak N Shake
|7 hr
|Bart Simons
|8
|Massage shops with happy endings
|9 hr
|Denny
|2
|Illegal aliens in Roanoke
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|1
|Roanoke Paper left leaning opinions
|Feb 11
|Patriot
|1
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Feb 10
|Dr Pepper
|21
|Carla Florina
|Feb 10
|Need more rest rooms
|1
|Wytheville, Va.
|Feb 9
|Martha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC