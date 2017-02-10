Rolling Stone defamation case over ra...

Rolling Stone defamation case over rape story back in court

Thursday Feb 9

Attorneys for Rolling Stone magazine are heading back to federal court to try to overturn a jury's defamation verdict over its botched story "A Rape on Campus." A judge is holding a hearing in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday to consider Rolling Stone's request to throw out the jury's November verdict.

