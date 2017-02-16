Roanoke County man charged with murde...

Roanoke County man charged with murder after woman found dead in northwest Roanoke home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A Roanoke County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a northwest Roanoke home Monday, according to a Roanoke police official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09) 2 hr Jamie Scott 18
Roanokes illegal aliens 10 hr Weldon Schiller 1
Steak N Shake Tue Bart Simons 8
Massage shops with happy endings Tue Denny 2
Illegal aliens in Roanoke Feb 11 James Ridgeway 1
Roanoke Paper left leaning opinions Feb 11 Patriot 1
Joe King Danville Virginia Feb 10 Dr Pepper 21
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC