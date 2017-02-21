Police still investigating wreck that...

Police still investigating wreck that injured Vinton restaurant owner, killed wife

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Elvia Linares died in a car crash Saturday morning in Vinton. She had worked alongside her husband, Angel Linares, for years at their downtown Vinton restaurant, Angelo's Restaurant, for about 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09) Fri Johnruger 36
Sal Alinski Fri Jeremiah Guzman 4
Roanokes illegal aliens Fri Jeremiah Guzman 3
Talecris Plasma Fri Agnetta Folkskog 4
Afghan herion Fri Agnetta Folkskog 1
Bowers right again Feb 22 Agnetta Folkskog 2
Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09) Feb 16 Jamie Scott 18
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC