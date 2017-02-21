Pictures of Roanoke officer sleeping ...

Pictures of Roanoke officer sleeping in cruiser lead to investigation

Officials with the Roanoke City Police Department say the officer was working an off-duty assignment at the Walmart on Jamison Avenue when the pictures were taken, and they're going to use internal disciplinary measures to handle the incident.

