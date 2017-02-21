McAuliffe will veto bill that would allow guns in emergency shelters
Gov. Terry McAuliffe plans to veto a bill that would prevent government agencies from enforcing gun bans at emergency shelters, a spokesman said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowers right again
|14 hr
|Agnetta Folkskog
|2
|Talecris Plasma
|Feb 20
|Dr Phil
|3
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Feb 18
|Lol
|2
|Sal Alinski
|Feb 17
|Denny
|2
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|18
|Steak N Shake
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|8
|Massage shops with happy endings
|Feb 14
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC