Man shot, woman injured in wreck afte...

Man shot, woman injured in wreck after shooting in northwest Roanoke

One man was treated for gunshot wounds and another person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a northwest Roanoke shooting that involved two wrecked vehicles, Roanoke police officials said.

