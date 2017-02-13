Man shot, woman injured in wreck after shooting in northwest Roanoke
One man was treated for gunshot wounds and another person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a northwest Roanoke shooting that involved two wrecked vehicles, Roanoke police officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal aliens in Roanoke
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|1
|Roanoke Paper left leaning opinions
|Feb 11
|Patriot
|1
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Feb 10
|Dr Pepper
|21
|Carla Florina
|Feb 10
|Need more rest rooms
|1
|Wytheville, Va.
|Feb 9
|Martha
|1
|LGBTQ folk
|Feb 7
|Denny
|1
|Crime rate is up in Roanoke
|Feb 7
|Roanoke sucks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC