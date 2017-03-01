Little has changed one year after Kio...

Little has changed one year after Kionte Spencer's death, activist groups say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A memorial service for Kionte Spencer was held Sunday at the location where he was shot and killed by two Roanoke County Police officers a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09) 5 hr Adam 40
Roanoke Paper John kern----Lincoln is dead 11 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Roanoke Paper Feb 27 Julius Polomeric 1
Sal Alinski Feb 24 Jeremiah Guzman 4
Roanokes illegal aliens Feb 24 Jeremiah Guzman 3
Talecris Plasma Feb 24 Agnetta Folkskog 4
Afghan herion Feb 24 Agnetta Folkskog 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC