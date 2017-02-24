HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Repor...

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Reports Strong Growth on Lower Earnings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: GlobeNewswire

NASDAQ Listing HomeTown Bankshares Corporation listed with the NASDAQ Capital Markets under the trading symbol "HMTA" on October 12, 2016 when the stock price closed at $8.95. Since listing, the Company's stock has received enhanced exposure, increased trading volume, and higher closing prices with a high of $11.00, an average of $9.39, and most recent closing price of $9.87 as of February 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roanoke Paper Mon Julius Polomeric 1
Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09) Mon Agnetta Folkskog 37
Sal Alinski Feb 24 Jeremiah Guzman 4
Roanokes illegal aliens Feb 24 Jeremiah Guzman 3
Talecris Plasma Feb 24 Agnetta Folkskog 4
Afghan herion Feb 24 Agnetta Folkskog 1
Bowers right again Feb 22 Agnetta Folkskog 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Roanoke County was issued at March 01 at 10:35AM EST

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC