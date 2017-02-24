HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Reports Strong Growth on Lower Earnings
NASDAQ Listing HomeTown Bankshares Corporation listed with the NASDAQ Capital Markets under the trading symbol "HMTA" on October 12, 2016 when the stock price closed at $8.95. Since listing, the Company's stock has received enhanced exposure, increased trading volume, and higher closing prices with a high of $11.00, an average of $9.39, and most recent closing price of $9.87 as of February 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanoke Paper
|Mon
|Julius Polomeric
|1
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Agnetta Folkskog
|37
|Sal Alinski
|Feb 24
|Jeremiah Guzman
|4
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Feb 24
|Jeremiah Guzman
|3
|Talecris Plasma
|Feb 24
|Agnetta Folkskog
|4
|Afghan herion
|Feb 24
|Agnetta Folkskog
|1
|Bowers right again
|Feb 22
|Agnetta Folkskog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC