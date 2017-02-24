HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Reports Strong Growth on Lower Earnings

NASDAQ Listing HomeTown Bankshares Corporation listed with the NASDAQ Capital Markets under the trading symbol "HMTA" on October 12, 2016 when the stock price closed at $8.95. Since listing, the Company's stock has received enhanced exposure, increased trading volume, and higher closing prices with a high of $11.00, an average of $9.39, and most recent closing price of $9.87 as of February 23, 2017.

