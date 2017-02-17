Fire claims trailer, 3 pets
Three dogs died in a fire that destroyed this mobile home in Callaway on Monday. The cause remains under investigation, but Franklin County Fire Marshal Scott Fulcher said the cause is thought to have been a wood stove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sal Alinski
|9 hr
|Denny
|2
|Bowers right again
|12 hr
|John Emerson
|1
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Jamie Scott
|18
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Thu
|Weldon Schiller
|1
|Steak N Shake
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|8
|Massage shops with happy endings
|Feb 14
|Denny
|2
|Illegal aliens in Roanoke
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC