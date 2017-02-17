Fire claims trailer, 3 pets

Fire claims trailer, 3 pets

Yesterday

Three dogs died in a fire that destroyed this mobile home in Callaway on Monday. The cause remains under investigation, but Franklin County Fire Marshal Scott Fulcher said the cause is thought to have been a wood stove.

