Federal lawsuit alleges Radford house fire caused by fuel-oil mix-up
A lawsuit filed last week by the owner of this Radford apartment building damaged in a February 2015 fire alleges that a fuel delivery error led to the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime rate is up in Roanoke
|4 hr
|Jack Pearson
|1
|Steak N Shake
|5 hr
|Lester Budrow
|6
|what has happened? No black problems/no police...
|Mon
|Jeffery Cook
|1
|To Nora Elliot of Radford
|Mon
|Home working
|1
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Feb 4
|Billy
|17
|Roanokes imigrants
|Feb 4
|Billy
|3
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Feb 2
|Sylvia
|6
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC