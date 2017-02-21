Family looks for help after fire

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Franklin News-Post

A GoFundMe campaign is now set up for a Callaway family who lost their home, belongings and three dogs last week after a fire destroyed the singlewide mobile home they were living in. Cassandra Kirk, 24, and her six-year-old daughter are in need of financial assistance to help with the expense of moving into a new home.

