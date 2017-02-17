Carilion plans to sell part of Shenandoah Life property to apartment developer
Carilion Clinic bought the Shenandoah Life building eight months after it went on the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Sat
|Lol
|2
|Sal Alinski
|Feb 17
|Denny
|2
|Bowers right again
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|18
|Steak N Shake
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|8
|Massage shops with happy endings
|Feb 14
|Denny
|2
|Illegal aliens in Roanoke
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC