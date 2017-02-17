Brush Up On Your THON Trivia At The T...

Brush Up On Your THON Trivia At The THON History Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Onward State

With 43 years of THON in the books prior to this weekend, there's plenty of history to learn about the evolution of the event and the organization. Luckily, those who have a chance to be inside the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend can visit the THON History Museum exhibit just a few paces away from the Gate D entrance and just up the steps from the portal to section 119.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Talecris Plasma 3 hr Dr Phil 3
Roanokes illegal aliens Sat Lol 2
Sal Alinski Feb 17 Denny 2
Bowers right again Feb 17 John Emerson 1
Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09) Feb 16 Jamie Scott 18
Steak N Shake Feb 14 Bart Simons 8
Massage shops with happy endings Feb 14 Denny 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC