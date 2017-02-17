Brush Up On Your THON Trivia At The THON History Museum
With 43 years of THON in the books prior to this weekend, there's plenty of history to learn about the evolution of the event and the organization. Luckily, those who have a chance to be inside the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend can visit the THON History Museum exhibit just a few paces away from the Gate D entrance and just up the steps from the portal to section 119.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talecris Plasma
|3 hr
|Dr Phil
|3
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Sat
|Lol
|2
|Sal Alinski
|Feb 17
|Denny
|2
|Bowers right again
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|18
|Steak N Shake
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|8
|Massage shops with happy endings
|Feb 14
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC