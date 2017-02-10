Anchor whose girlfriend was fatally s...

Anchor whose girlfriend was fatally shot on live TV to run for office

8 hrs ago

A former Virginia news anchor whose girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 says he plans to run for a seat in the House of Delegates. News anchor Chris Hurst, boyfriend of TV journalist Alison Parker (who with her cameraman, Adam Ward, was shot to death on air in Roanoke, Va., l... Chris Hurst tells The Roanoke Times that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 12th House District seat.

Roanoke, VA

